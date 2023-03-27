Clear
Caitlin Clark leads Iowa to first Final Four since 1993

By AP News
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) steps back before shooting a 3-point basket as Louisville guard Morgan Jones (24) closes in on defense during the second quarter of a Sweet 16 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament in Seattle, Sunday, March 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

SEATTLE (AP) — Caitlin Clark put on a show with 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds to help No. 2 seed Iowa beat fifth-seeded Louisville 97-83 and send the the Hawkeyes to their first women’s Final Four in 30 years. The unanimous first-team All-American was as dominant as she’s been all season in getting the Hawkeyes to Dallas for the women’s NCAA Tournament national semifinals on Friday night. The Seattle 4 Region champion will face the winner of the Greenville 1 region that has South Carolina playing Maryland on Monday night. Iowa (30-6) hadn’t been to the Final Four since Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer led the team to its lone appearance in 1993. Clark had the 11th triple-double of her career and the 19th in NCAA Tournament history.

By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer

