Smith scores 16, Radford defeats San Jose State 67-57 in CBI

By AP News

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DaQuan Smith had 16 points and Radford beat San Jose State 67-57 in the CBI Tournament quarterfinals on Monday night.

Smith added six rebounds for the Highlanders (21-14). Kenyon Giles shot 5 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Shaquan Jules finished 5 of 5 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

Omari Moore finished with 17 points and five assists for the Spartans (21-14). Tibet Gorener added 11 points for San Jose State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

