Man United into FA Cup semifinals; Arsenal extends EPL lead

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Fulham had two players and manager Marco Silva sent off and conceded twice in the space of seven chaotic second-half minutes against Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinals. It was a meltdown of epic proportions and United capitalized on it in ruthless fashion to advance to the semifinals on Sunday with a 3-1 home win that keeps its three-pronged trophy pursuit on track. After being knocked out of Europe Arsenal’s sights are now solely fixed on winning the Premier League title. And that elusive prize edged a step closer as a 4-1 win against Crystal Palace moved Mikel Arteta’s team eight points clear at the top.

By JAMES ROBSON

AP Soccer Writer