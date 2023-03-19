Light Rain
Man United into FA Cup semifinals; Arsenal extends EPL lead

By AP News
Brighton's Solly March, foreground, scores his side's fourth goal with a header during the English FA Cup quarterfinals soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Grimsby Town at the AMEX Stadium in Brighton, England, Sunday, March 19, 2023. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Fulham had two players and manager Marco Silva sent off and conceded twice in the space of seven chaotic second-half minutes against Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinals. It was a meltdown of epic proportions and United capitalized on it in ruthless fashion to advance to the semifinals on Sunday with a 3-1 home win that keeps its three-pronged trophy pursuit on track. After being knocked out of Europe Arsenal’s sights are now solely fixed on winning the Premier League title. And that elusive prize edged a step closer as a 4-1 win against Crystal Palace moved Mikel Arteta’s team eight points clear at the top.

By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer

