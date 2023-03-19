Cloudy
Cornell’s Diakomihalis wins 4th title; Penn State wins again

By AP News
Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson, right, consoles Levi Haines after Haines was defeated by North Carolina's Austin O'Connor in the 157 lb. championship match the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis became the fifth Division I wrestler to win four national titles and Penn State won its 10th team title in 12 years on Saturday at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships, with former President Donald Trump in attendance for the evening session. Diakomihalis defeated Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso 4-2 in the 149-pound final. He joined Kyle Dake, Pat Smith, Logan Stieber and Cael Sanderson — Penn State’s coach — as the only four-time champions ever in Division I. Penn State ran away with the team title, mathematically clinching before the evening session began. The Nittany Lions scored 137.5 points. Iowa finished second with 82.5 points and Cornell placed third with 76.5.

