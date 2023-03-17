Cloudy
63.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Stanford star Cameron Brink out of NCAA opener with illness

By AP News
UCLA forward Lina Sontag (21) drives the ball as Stanford forward Cameron Brink, right, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

Stanford star Cameron Brink out of NCAA opener with illness

Photo Icon View Photo

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford star Cameron Brink is out for the top-seeded Cardinal in their NCAA Tournament opener because of a non-COVID illness.

The school made the announcement about 50 minutes before tipoff Friday against 16th-seeded Sacred Heart at Maples Pavilion. Stanford said the junior forward’s status is day-to-day.

“Not how I expected March Madness to start but cheering my girls on today. Just a stomach bug & I’ll be back asap,” Brink posted on her Instagram account.

Brink is the team’s leading scorer, rebounder and shot blocker.

The school’s career blocks leader, the 6-foot-4 Brink is averaging 14.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.4 blocks and 1.9 assists. She has blocked 111 shots, ranking second-best in the nation.

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 