Mostly Cloudy
55.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Tiafoe upends Norrie, Gauff out in Indian Wells quarters

By AP News
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, returns a shot to Cameron Norrie, of Britain, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Tiafoe upends Norrie, Gauff out in Indian Wells quarters

Photo Icon View Photo

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Frances Tiafoe defeated 10th-seeded Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 Wednesday to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open.

The 14th-seeded American ended the 2021 champion’s eight-match winning streak to earn his first semi berth in a Masters 1000 tournament.

“Super happy about today,” Tiafoe said on court. “I’ve been playing really well all week. Let’s keep it going.”

Tiafoe hit 22 winners and had just nine unforced errors. He punctuated the victory, which was briefly interrupted by rain, by serving a love game.

“I played really quick, really close to the baseline and I was pressuring him a lot,” Tiafoe said. “I didn’t allow him to extend points and I was being super active with my feet, being really aggressive.”

Tiafoe hasn’t dropped a set in four matches during the tournament. Next, he’ll plays either No. 5 Daniil Medvedev or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who met later Wednesday.

On the women’s side, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka defeated sixth-seeded Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Sabalenka improved to 16-1 this year.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 