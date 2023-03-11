CSU Fullerton edges UC Irvine 83-80 in Big West semifinal

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Latrell Wrightsell Jr. had 22 points in CSU Fullerton’s 83-80 victory over UC Irvine on Friday night in the Big West Conference Tournament semifinals.

The Titans will face the winner of the UC Riverside-UC Santa Barbara semifinal.

Wrightsell shot 7 for 12 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line for the Titans (18-12). Tory San Antonio scored 17 points while going 6 of 10 (3 for 4 from distance), and added five rebounds. Vincent Lee was 6 of 8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds. It was the sixth straight win for the Titans.

Dawson Baker finished with 22 points and three steals for the Anteaters (22-10). DJ Davis added 20 points for UC Irvine. Pierre Crockrell II also had 12 points and four assists.

CSU Fullerton used a 9-0 second-half run erase a three-point deficit and take the lead at 52-46 with 16:53 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Wrightsell scored 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press