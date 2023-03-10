Cloudy
Vikings cut WR Thielen after 10 years with home-state team

By AP News
FILE - Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen points skyward before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Chicago. The Vikings released wide receiver Adam Thielen on Friday, March 10, 2023, for salary cap relief, ending a remarkable 10-year run with his home-state team as an undrafted underdog.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have released wide receiver Adam Thielen for salary cap relief. The move ends a remarkable 10-year run with his home-state team as an undrafted underdog. Thielen was carrying the second-largest cap hit on the club behind quarterback Kirk Cousins. The move will stick the Vikings with more than $13.5 million in dead money for 2023. It created $6.4 million in additional space. Thielen made the team out of a rookie tryout camp in 2013 after playing at Division II Minnesota State. He has 55 receiving touchdowns for the third most in Vikings history.

By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Pro Football Writer

