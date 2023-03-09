Rain
UC Irvine beats Cal State Bakersfield in Big West quarters

By AP News

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — JC Butler helped lead top-seed UC Irvine past eight-seed Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday with 13 points off of the bench in a 75-51 victory in the Big West Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Butler added five rebounds and three steals for the Anteaters (23-10). Devin Tillis scored 10 points while shooting 4 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds. DJ Davis shot 3 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Roadrunners (11-22) were led by Antavion Collum, who posted 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Bakersfield also got 14 points and two blocks from Travis Henson. Cameron Smith also had 10 points, six rebounds and three steals.

UC Irvine led 36-18 at halftime. UC Irvine pulled away with a 12-2 run in the second half to extend a 20-point lead to 30.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

