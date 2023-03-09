Mostly Cloudy
By AP News
Robert Perkins of Australia, center, celebrates with teammates Jarryd Dale, right, and Logan Wade after Perkins hit a 3-run home rung off South Korea's pitcher Yang Hyeon-jong during their Pool B game at the World Baseball Classic in Tokyo, Japan, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Australia, Netherlands get wins in World Baseball Classic

TOKYO (AP) — Robbie Perkins hit one of Australia’s three homers to beat South Korea 8-7 on Thursday in Group B at the Tokyo Dome.

Australia, leading 5-4 in the top of the eighth, put the game away with a three-run shot by Perkins. The blast came off Hyeon-Jong Yang, who had entered in relief in the inning and made only seven pitches and got no one out.

Australia went ahead 2-0 in the fifth, but South Korea rallied with three runs in the bottom half of the inning. That came on Euiji Yang’s three-run, line-drive home run to left field.

South Korea added another run in the sixth. But Australia scored three in the seventh to take the lead.

The seventh inning also featured a three-run homer from Robbie Glendinning, with Australia living off its power game.

South Korea scored three runs in its eighth — on five walks and a hit batter — to cut the lead to 8-7 but could not break through in the ninth.

NETHERLANDS 3, PANAMA 1

TAICHUNG, Taiwan (AP) — The Netherlands, after beating Cuba in the opener, won its second game in two days in Group A.

Xander Bogaerts homered in the third to give the Dutch a 1-0 lead. Jurickson Profar added to the lead in the fifth with another one-run home run.

Panama’s Erasmo Caballero cut the lead to 2-1 in the sixth on an single that scored Jose Ramos.

The Netherlands picked up its final run in the eight when Bogaerts scored on a wild pitch by Alberto Baldonado.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

