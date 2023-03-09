Partly Cloudy
Stevens’ shot lifts Colorado State past Fresno State 67-65

By AP News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — John Tonje led Colorado State with 20 points and Isaiah Stevens scored the game-winning jump shot with 2.7 seconds left as the Rams defeated Fresno State 67-65 on Wednesday in the first round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Stevens’ game-winner came on a floater in the lane.

Tonje also contributed five rebounds for the Rams (15-17). Stevens scored 19 points, going 7 of 16 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Patrick Cartier was 4 of 7 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Isaiah Hill led the way for the Bulldogs (11-20) with 22 points and six assists. Eduardo Andre added 20 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and three blocks for Fresno State. In addition, Leo Colimerio had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

