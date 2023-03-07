Cloudy
Weber State tops Sac State 70-64 in Big Sky quarterfinal

By AP News

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Dillon Jones scored 18 points to lead Weber State to a 70-64 victory over Sacramento State on Monday night in the quarterfinal round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

Jones added five rebounds and three steals for the third-seeded Wildcats (18-14), who will play No. 2 seed Montana State in the semifinals on Tuesday. KJ Cunningham scored 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Steven Verplancken Jr. sank 7 of 9 shots and scored 16.

Callum McRae finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists to pace the sixth-seeded Hornets (14-18). Zach Chappell added 14 points, while Akolda Mawein scored 10.

Cunningham scored 10 in the first half to lead Weber State to a 41-25 advantage at intermission.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

