BYU defeats Loyola Marymount 73-63 at WCC Tournament

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Rudi Williams had 23 points in BYU’s 73-63 victory against Loyola Marymount on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.

Williams shot 5 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Cougars (19-14). Spencer Johnson scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the foul line. Jaxson Robinson recorded 13 points and was 5-of-10 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the free-throw line.

The Lions (19-12) were led by Cameron Shelton, who recorded 27 points, six assists and two steals. Kwane Marble II added 11 points for Loyola Marymount. In addition, Keli Leaupepe finished with 10 points.

BYU took the lead with 2:55 left in the first half and never looked back. Williams led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them ahead 38-27 at the break. BYU used a 9-1 run in the second half to build an 11-point lead at 56-45 with 8:19 left in the half before finishing off the win.

By The Associated Press