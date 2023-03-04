Cloudy
San Francisco beats Pacific 80-63, advances to WCC quarters

By AP News

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Tyrell Roberts had 25 points in San Francisco’s 80-63 win over Pacific on Friday in the second round of the West Coast Conference tournament.

The sixth-seeded Dons advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals, where they will face third-seeded Santa Clara.

Roberts was 8 of 15 shooting, including 3 for 9 from distance, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Dons (18-13). Marcus Williams scored 18 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and added eight rebounds and five assists. Josh Kunen shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Keylan Boone finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (14-17). Tyler Beard added 16 points for Pacific. In addition, Jordan Ivy-Curry finished with seven points.

San Francisco took the lead with 1:03 left in the first half and did not give it up. Roberts led his team in scoring with 19 points in the first half to help put them up 40-36 at the break. San Francisco extended its lead to 55-39 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Williams scored a team-high 15 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

