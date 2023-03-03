Clear
39.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

McClanahan scores 18; Hawaii defeats CSU Northridge 81-55

By AP News

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — JoVon McClanahan scored 18 points as Hawaii beat CSU Northridge 81-55 on Thursday.

McClanahan also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Rainbow Warriors (22-9, 13-6 Big West Conference). Kamaka Hepa scored 17 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 4 for 8 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and added 10 rebounds. Mor Seck was 3 of 4 shooting and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Atin Wright led the way for the Matadors (7-24, 4-16) with 26 points and two steals. Dearon Tucker added 12 points for CSU Northridge. Ethan Igbanugo also recorded seven points.

NEXT UP

Hawaii visits UCSB in its next matchup on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 