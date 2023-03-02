Partly Cloudy
Cal Baptist defeats UT Rio Grande Valley 88-70

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Taran Armstrong had 20 points in Cal Baptist’s 88-70 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday.

Armstrong added five rebounds and seven assists for the Lancers (16-14, 8-9 Western Athletic Conference). Blondeau Tchoukuiengo scored 19 points and added five assists. Reed Nottage had 17 points.

Ahren Freeman finished with 25 points and eight rebounds for the Vaqueros (15-16, 6-12). UT Rio Grande Valley also got 15 points from Adante’ Holiman and 12 points from Justin Johnson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

