Arsenal beats Everton 4-0, moves 5 points clear in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal extended its lead in the Premier League to five points by beating Everton 4-0 with Gabriel Martinelli scoring two of the goals in one of his team’s biggest wins of the season. Everton stunned the leaders with a 1-0 win at home on Feb. 4 but couldn’t reproduce those exploits at Emirates Stadium. Bukayo Saka put Arsenal in front with a rising shot into the roof of the net from a tight angle in the 40th minute. The England winger set up Martinelli for the second goal, Martin Odegaard converted a cut-back from Leandro Trossard in the 71st and Martinelli added a fourth in the 80th.