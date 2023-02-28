Rafael Nadal out of Indian Wells; last played in Australia

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Rafael Nadal pulled out of the upcoming Indian Wells hard-court tournament on Tuesday because of the left hip flexor injury that has sidelined him since the Australian Open.

The California tournament announced the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s withdrawal.

Nadal is a three-time winner at the BNP Paribas Open, where main draw play begins on March 8.

The 36-year-old from Spain hurt his hip flexor during a second-round loss at Melbourne Park to Mackenzie McDonald of the United States in January.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports