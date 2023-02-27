Sacramento plays Oklahoma City on 3-game win streak

Sacramento Kings (35-25, third in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (28-32, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento is looking to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Kings take on Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 15-20 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City averages 117.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Kings have gone 23-13 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento has a 7-7 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Kings won the last meeting 124-115 on Feb. 27. De’Aaron Fox scored 33 points to help lead the Kings to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is averaging 16.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 28.0 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Kevin Huerter averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Fox is averaging 25.8 points, six assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 122.6 points, 42.6 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 126.7 points, 42.1 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.7 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (ankle), Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (leg).

Kings: None listed.

By The Associated Press