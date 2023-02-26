Cloudy
Traore has 18; Long Beach State’s 71-64 beats CSU Northridge

By AP News

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Lassina Traore’s 18 points helped Long Beach State defeat CSU Northridge 71-64 on Saturday night.

Traore added six rebounds for the Beach (16-14, 10-8 Big West Conference). Aboubacar Traore scored 17 points while going 6 of 7 and 5 of 7 from the free throw line, and added 12 rebounds and eight assists. Marcus Tsohonis shot 4 for 11, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

De’Sean Allen-Eikens finished with 21 points for the Matadors (7-23, 4-15). Ethan Igbanugo added 19 points and four assists for CSU Northridge. Marcel Stevens also had 11 points, five assists and four steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Long Beach State hosts CSU Bakersfield and CSU Northridge hosts Hawaii.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

