UC Davis deals Cal Poly 17th straight defeat, 58-52

By AP News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper had 20 points and UC Davis beat Cal Poly 58-52 on Saturday, handing the Mustangs their 17th straight loss.

Pepper made three 3-pointers and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (17-12, 10-7 Big West Conference). Ty Johnson added 12 points and eight rebounds. Leo DeBruhl scored 11.

Brantly Stevenson led the Mustangs (7-23, 1-17) with 13 points and six rebounds. Alimamy Koroma added nine points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. UC Davis hosts UC Santa Barbara, while Cal Poly visits UC San Diego.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

