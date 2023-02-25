Cloudy
Anderson leads UCSD against UCSB after 25-point game

By AP News

UCSB Gauchos (21-7, 12-5 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (10-19, 5-12 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSD -5.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on the UCSB Gauchos after Roddie Anderson III scored 25 points in UCSD’s 99-91 win over the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Tritons are 4-9 on their home court. UCSD is ninth in the Big West in rebounding with 29.3 rebounds. Francis Nwaokorie leads the Tritons with 7.0 boards.

The Gauchos are 12-5 against conference opponents. UCSB ranks sixth in the Big West shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Pope is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 18.5 points. Nwaokorie is shooting 50.8% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for UCSD.

Miles Norris is averaging 13.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Gauchos. Cole Anderson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 3-7, averaging 74.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

