Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder take on the Kings

Sacramento Kings (33-25, third in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (28-31, 11th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup with Sacramento. He currently ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game.

The Thunder are 15-19 in Western Conference games. Oklahoma City is eighth in the Western Conference shooting 36.2% from downtown, led by Jaylin Williams shooting 47.7% from 3-point range.

The Kings have gone 22-13 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 14-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Kings won 118-113 in the last matchup on Jan. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is averaging 16 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 29.7 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Kevin Huerter averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. De’Aaron Fox is shooting 52.2% and averaging 23.8 points over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 123.1 points, 43.2 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 120.4 points, 41.4 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (ankle), Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (leg).

Kings: KZ Okpala: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press