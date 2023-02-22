Partly Cloudy
37.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Baker’s 18 lead Nevada over San Jose State 66-51

By AP News

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Will Baker’s 18 points helped Nevada defeat San Jose State 66-51 on Tuesday.

Baker also had five rebounds for the Wolf Pack (21-7, 11-4 Mountain West Conference). Darrion Williams added 14 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc, and they also had five rebounds. Kenan Blackshear shot 5 of 7 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Spartans (16-12, 7-8) were led in scoring by Tibet Gorener, who finished with 14 points. San Jose State also got 13 points and four assists from Omari Moore.

Nevada used a 10-0 second-half run to come back from a two-point deficit and take the lead at 50-42 with 8:04 left in the half before finishing off the victory.

NEXT UP

Nevada plays Fresno State on the road on Friday, and San Jose State hosts Boise State on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 