Jackson leads Hawaii over Cal State Bakersfield 61-50

By AP News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Justus Jackson scored 16 points to lead Hawaii to a 61-50 victory over Cal State Bakersfield on Monday night.

Jackson made 6 of 8 shots (4 for 5 from distance) for the Rainbow Warriors (20-8, 11-5 Big West Conference). JoVon McClanahan hit two 3-pointers and scored 15. Kamaka Hepa added 12 points.

The Roadrunners (10-17, 6-10) were led by Antavion Collum with 19 points.

NEXT UP

Hawaii plays UC Riverside at home on Friday and Cal State Bakersfield visits Cal State Northridge on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

