Pepper scores 22 as UC Davis knocks off UCSD 76-66

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper scored 22 points as UC Davis beat UC San Diego 76-66 on Monday night.

Pepper added seven rebounds for the Aggies (16-12, 9-7 Big West Conference). Kane Milling scored 18 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added five rebounds. Leo DeBruhl recorded 14 points and was 4 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 8 from the line.

The Tritons (9-19, 4-12) were led by Roddie Anderson III, who posted 24 points. Bryce Pope added 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists for UCSD. Francis Nwaokorie also had 13 points and six rebounds.

___

