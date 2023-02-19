Pope leads UC San Diego over Cal State Northridge 75-62

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryce Pope scored 24 points to lead UC San Diego over Cal State Northridge 75-62 on Saturday night.

Pope added eight rebounds for the Tritons (9-18, 4-11 Big West Conference), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Roddie Anderson III scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds. Francis Nwaokorie totaled 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

The Matadors (6-21, 3-13) were led by Atin Wright with 17 points and five assists. De’Sean Allen-Eikens added 14 points and six rebounds, while Marcel Stevens scored 10.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Monday. UC San Diego visits UC Davis and Cal State Northridge hosts UC Riverside.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.