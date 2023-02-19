Ellis scores career-high 33 to lead USC over Stanford 85-75

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored a career-high 33 points and handed out seven assists to guide Southern California to an 85-75 victory over Stanford on Saturday night.

Ellis sank 9 of 16 shots from the floor, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, and made all nine of his free throws for the Trojans (19-8, 11-5 Pac-12 Conference). Drew Peterson finished with 21 points and seven rebounds. Reese Dixon-Waters came off the bench to hit two 3-pointers and score 12.

Harrison Ingram led the Cardinal (11-16, 5-11) with 15 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Reserve Michael Jones added 14 points. Spencer Jones and Brandon Angel scored 11 points apiece.

Ellis scored 15 first-half points on 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range, and Southern Cal built a 41-30 lead. Peterson added 11 points as the Trojans sank 9 of 16 shots from beyond the arc. Stanford buried 5 of 10 from distance before intermission, but the Cardinal yielded four offensive rebounds that led to eight second-chance points for USC.

Stanford closed to within 45-38 on Maxime Raynaud’s dunk with 15:15 left to play. Peterson buried a 3-pointer and Ellis had back-to-back baskets in a 7-2 run and the Cardinal got no closer than nine from there.

USC shot 49% overall and made 13 of 25 from beyond the arc. Stanford shot 46% and hit 8 of 20 from distance. The Cardinal outscored USC in the paint 38-22. The Trojans had a 15-5 edge in fast-break points.

