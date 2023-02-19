Clear
44.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Hepa has 19 in Hawaii’s 70-67 win against Long Beach State

By AP News

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Kamaka Hepa scored 19 points as Hawaii beat Long Beach State 70-67 on Saturday night.

Hepa was 6-of-11 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Rainbow Warriors (19-8, 10-5 Big West Conference). Bernardo da Silva added 17 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds. Samuta Avea was 3-of-8 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with nine points.

The Beach (15-13, 9-7) were led by AJ George, who posted 20 points. Lassina Traore added 15 points and six rebounds for Long Beach State. Marcus Tsohonis also had 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

Hawaii’s next game is Monday against CSU Bakersfield on the road, while Long Beach State visits UCSB on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 