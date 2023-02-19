McRae scores 21, Sacramento State defeats Idaho State 70-65

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Callum McRae’s 21 points helped Sacramento State defeat Idaho State 70-65 on Saturday night.

McRae also had 15 rebounds for the Hornets (13-15, 6-9 Big Sky Conference). Cameron Wilbon added 14 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc, and he also had six rebounds. Akolda Mawein was 4 of 6 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points. The win broke a six-game skid for the Hornets.

The Bengals (9-19, 6-9) were led in scoring by Miguel Tomley, who finished with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists. Idaho State also got 15 points from Kolby Lee. Maleek Arington also recorded 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.