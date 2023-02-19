Clear
Wrightsell has 23 as CSU Fullerton downs Cal Poly 83-62

By AP News

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 23 points as CSU Fullerton beat Cal Poly 83-62 on Saturday night.

Wrightsell was 9 of 16 shooting (5 for 7 from distance) for the Titans (16-12, 10-6 Big West Conference). Max Jones scored 18 points, going 6 of 8 and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. Jalen Harris was 5 of 11 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Brantly Stevenson led the way for the Mustangs (7-21, 1-15) with 17 points. Alimamy Koroma added 11 points for Cal Poly. Camren Pierce also had 10 points and five assists. The loss was the Mustangs’ 15th straight.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. CSU Fullerton visits UCSB and Cal Poly hosts UC Irvine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

