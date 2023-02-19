Partly Cloudy
Baker puts up 18, UC Irvine beats UC Davis 78-76

By AP News

Irvine, Calif. (AP) — Dawson Baker’s 18 points helped UC Irvine defeat UC Davis 78-76 on Saturday night.

Baker was 6 of 12 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Anteaters (19-8, 12-3 Big West Conference). DJ Davis scored 18 points and Bent Leuchten added 14.

The Aggies (15-12, 8-7) were led in scoring by Elijah Pepper, who finished with 32 points, six rebounds and two blocks. UC Davis also got 17 points, six rebounds and five blocks from Christian Anigwe.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

