Shabazz, Roberts lead San Francisco over Pacific 76-68

By AP News

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points, Tyrell Roberts added 25 and San Francisco beat Pacific 76-68 on Thursday night.

Shabazz made 6 of 14 shots with three 3-pointers and 11 of 12 free throws for the Dons (17-12, 6-8 West Coast Conference). Roberts hit 9 of 14 shots with three 3-pointers. Shabazz added five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Roberts had five rebounds and three steals.

Keylan Boone had 18 points to lead the Tigers (13-15, 6-7). Moe Odum and Luke Avdalovic scored 10 points apiece.

San Francisco returns to action on Feb. 23 when it hosts Portland. Pacific travels to play Loyola Marymount on Saturday.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

