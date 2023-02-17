Clear
59.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Jones leads Weber State over Sacramento State 52-49

By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Dillon Jones finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds to power Weber State to a 52-49 victory over Sacramento State on Thursday night.

Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting for the Wildcats (14-13, 9-5 Big Sky Conference).. Alex Tew recorded 11 points.

Zach Chappell had 17 points and four assists to pace the Hornets (12-15, 5-9), who have lost six straight. Akolda Mawein added 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Weber State visits Portland State while Sacramento State hosts Idaho State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 