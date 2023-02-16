Clear
35.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Collum’s 23 lead CSU Bakersfield past Cal Poly 70-62

By AP News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Antavion Collum scored 23 points as CSU Bakersfield beat Cal Poly 70-62 on Wednesday.

Collum also contributed six rebounds for the Roadrunners (10-16, 6-9 Big West Conference). Marvin McGhee scored 16 points while shooting 3 for 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Cameron Smith recorded 13 points and was 5 of 10 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Chance Hunter led the Mustangs (7-20, 1-14) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Cal Poly also got 11 points from Camren Pierce. The loss is the 14th straight for the Mustangs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 