Cameron scores 24, UC Riverside beats Long Beach State 88-76

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Flynn Cameron scored 24 points as UC Riverside beat Long Beach State 88-76 on Wednesday night.

Cameron added five rebounds and five assists for the Highlanders (17-10, 10-5 Big West Conference). Lachlan Olbrich added 13 points while going 6 of 12 from the field, and also had eight rebounds. Zyon Pullin finished with 12 points.

Marcus Tsohonis led the Beach (15-12, 9-6) in scoring, finishing with 26 points. Long Beach State also got 15 points and six rebounds from Lassina Traore. Aboubacar Traore also put up nine points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

