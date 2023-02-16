No. 10 Tennessee takes down newly minted No. 1 Alabama 68-59 View Photo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zakai Zeigler and Santiago Vescovi each scored 15 points and No. 10 Tennessee took down newly minted No. 1 Alabama 68-59 on Wednesday night.

Playing its first game as the top-ranked team since the 2002-03 season, the Crimson Tide (22-4, 12-1 SEC) led just once in the early going and committed 19 turnovers.

Unlike football, when Tennessee fans stormed their home field after beating No. 3 Alabama 52-49 in October, this sellout crowd stayed in the seats when it was over. “Rocky Top” loudly blared as the Volunteers (20-6, 9-5) ended a two-game skid.

Alabama became the last Power 5 men’s team to lose a conference game this season. The Tide reached No. 1 in the latest poll by The Associated Press on Monday, but its only lead in this game came at 12-11.

Jonas Aidoo had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Tennessee.

Brandon Miller led Alabama with 15 points, Jaden Bradley added 14 and Nimari Burnett had 11.

Plavsic connected on a three-point play to give Tennessee a 56-47 lead with just over five minutes left in the game.

Vescovi tossed a lob that Olivier Nkamhoua caught in mid-air and followed with a slam to put Tennessee ahead 19-15 with 7:42 to play in the first half. It was tied at 29 at the break.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Alabama: Alabama is 14-13 against Top 25 teams during Nate Oats’ five years as coach.

Tennessee: A pair of buzzer-beating losses only cost the Vols four places in this week’s poll. … Tennessee has won six of its last seven games against Top 10 teams. … Earlier this season, the Vols lost at No. 9 Arizona.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: Big man Charles Bediako has been hobbled with a “minor knee injury” he sustained in Saturday’s win over Auburn. He was able to play in the game. … Heading into the game, Brandon Miller is the only Division I player to score 470 points, grab 200 rebounds and make 75 3-pointers. … Zeigler was matched up against Miller’s team in an AAU game a couple years ago when he caught the eye of Vols coach Rick Barnes.

Tennessee: Two starters — Josiah-Jordan James (ankle) and Julian Phillips (hip flexor) — have been struggling with injuries and missed the game. … Six of Tennessee’s seven final games are against teams in the upper half of the SEC. … How special was Wednesday night’s game? More than 20,000 Vols fans made an orange and white checkerboard out of Thompson-Boling Arena, something that’s only done once a season. … Sophomore Jahmai Mashack made his first career start.

UP NEXT

Alabama: The Crimson Tide will be at home against Georgia Saturday. The two teams have not met this season.

Tennessee: The Vols will travel to Kentucky Saturday, focused on avenging a 63-56 loss a month ago.

By AL LESAR

Associated Press