Nwaokorie leads UCSD against CSU Fullerton after 25-point showing

By AP News

CSU Fullerton Titans (14-12, 8-6 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (8-17, 3-10 Big West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSD -3.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on the CSU Fullerton Titans after Francis Nwaokorie scored 25 points in UCSD’s 69-62 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Tritons have gone 3-8 in home games. UCSD is 1-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Titans are 8-6 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton ranks second in the Big West shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

The Tritons and Titans square off Wednesday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Pope is shooting 41.8% and averaging 18.2 points for the Tritons. Jake Kosakowski is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSD.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 15.8 points and 1.6 steals. Jalen Harris is shooting 37.3% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Titans: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

