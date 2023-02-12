Title-chasing Arsenal faces double threat from Manchester View Photo

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Arsenal is chasing its first Premier League title in 19 years but knows it will have to hold off a growing double threat from Manchester. The battle to be crowned English champions looks set to come down to just three clubs after wins for Manchester City and Manchester United on Sunday tightened the gap at the top of the table. Defending champion City beat Aston Villa 3-1 and has the chance to move above leader Arsenal on goal difference with a win when the teams meet on Wednesday. United is now five points off the top after beating Leeds 2-0 at Elland Road.

By JAMES ROBSON

AP Soccer Writer