Title-chasing Arsenal faces double threat from Manchester

By AP News
Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag congratulates with Marcus Rashford as he leaves the pitch during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road, Leeds, England, Sunday, Feb.12, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Arsenal is chasing its first Premier League title in 19 years but knows it will have to hold off a growing double threat from Manchester. The battle to be crowned English champions looks set to come down to just three clubs after wins for Manchester City and Manchester United on Sunday tightened the gap at the top of the table. Defending champion City beat Aston Villa 3-1 and has the chance to move above leader Arsenal on goal difference with a win when the teams meet on Wednesday. United is now five points off the top after beating Leeds 2-0 at Elland Road.

By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer

