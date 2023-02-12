Cloudy
Swiss skier Odermatt beats Kilde for downhill gold at worlds

By AP News
Switzerland's Marco Odermatt is airborne as he speeds down the course during the alpine ski, men's World Championship downhill, in Courchevel, France, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Swiss skier Marco Odermatt won gold in the men’s downhill for his first career medal at a world championships. Odermatt had a flawless run on the demanding L’Eclipse course to beat Aleksander Aamodt Kilde by 0.48 seconds as the Norwegian added to his silver from Thursday’s super-G. Cameron Alexander finished 0.89 behind to take the bronze for Canada’s second medal at the worlds after teammate James Crawford won the super-G. Odermatt is the overall World Cup champion but had not won a medal in eight previous starts at senior world championships after winning five golds at the 2018 junior worlds.

