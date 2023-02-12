Swiss skier Odermatt beats Kilde for downhill gold at worlds View Photo

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Swiss skier Marco Odermatt won gold in the men’s downhill for his first career medal at a world championships. Odermatt had a flawless run on the demanding L’Eclipse course to beat Aleksander Aamodt Kilde by 0.48 seconds as the Norwegian added to his silver from Thursday’s super-G. Cameron Alexander finished 0.89 behind to take the bronze for Canada’s second medal at the worlds after teammate James Crawford won the super-G. Odermatt is the overall World Cup champion but had not won a medal in eight previous starts at senior world championships after winning five golds at the 2018 junior worlds.