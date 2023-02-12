Clear
Boone scores 30 to lead Pacific past San Diego 99-94

By AP News

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Keylan Boone scored 30 points to lead Pacific to a 99-94 victory over San Diego on Saturday night.

Boone added five rebounds for the Tigers (13-14, 6-6 West Coast Conference). Jordan Ivy-Curry added 25 points while going 9 of 13 (5 for 7 from distance), and he also had five rebounds. Luke Avdalovic finished 4 of 10 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points.

The Toreros (11-16, 4-9) were led by Jase Townsend with 34 points. Deuce Turner added 16 points and Marcellus Earlington finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Boone’s 15-point second half helped Pacific finish off the five-point victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Pacific hosts San Francisco and San Diego hosts Saint Mary’s.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

