Mitchell sparks UC Santa Barbara over UC Davis 84-74

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell had 24 points to lead UC Santa Barbara to an 84-74 victory over UC Davis on Saturday night.

Mitchell was 9-of-13 shooting from the floor and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Gauchos (20-4, 11-2 Big West Conference). Josh Pierre-Louis added 18 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Miles Norris pitched in with 16 points and eight boards.

Elijah Pepper finished with 30 points and two steals for the Aggies (14-11, 7-6). Kane Milling added 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Christian Anigwe had 10 points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. UC Santa Barbara hosts UC Irvine, while UC Davis hosts Cal State Northridge.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.