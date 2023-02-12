Clear
Roberts scores 32, leads San Francisco past Pepperdine 88-80

By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tyrell Roberts scored 32 points to led San Francisco over Pepperdine 88-80 on Saturday night.

Roberts shot 11 for 16 from the floor (6 for 11 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Dons (16-12, 5-8 West Coast Conference). Khalil Shabazz totaled 17 points and four steals, while Ndewedo Newbury scored 12.

The Waves (9-18, 2-11) were led by Mike Mitchell Jr. with 22 points. Jevon Porter added 14 points and seven rebounds, while Malik Moore scored 10.

NEXT UP

San Francisco plays Thursday against Pacific on the road, and Pepperdine hosts Gonzaga on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

