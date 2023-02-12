Clear
39.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Moore propels San Jose State past Utah State 69-64

By AP News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Omari Moore scored 20 of his 27 points in the second half and San Jose State beat Utah State 69-64 on Saturday night.

Moore shot 9 for 21 from the floor (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Spartans (15-10, 6-6 Mountain West Conference). Sage Tolbert added 10 points and five rebounds, while Ibrahima Diallo scored eight.

Steven Ashworth paced the Aggies (19-7, 8-5) with 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Max Shulga added 13 points and five assists. Daniel Akin finished with 12 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. San Jose State visits UNLV, while Utah State hosts Air Force.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 