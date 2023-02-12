Clear
39.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Baker scores 23, leads UC Irvine over UC Riverside 83-64

By AP News

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Dawson Baker scored 23 points and UC Irvine beat UC Riverside 83-64 on Saturday night.

Baker added five rebounds for the Anteaters (17-8, 10-3 Big West Conference). DJ Davis hit four 3-pointers an scored 18. Bent Leuchten scored 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

Lachlan Olbrich finished with 22 points to pace the Highlanders (16-10, 9-5). Zyon Pullin added 12 points and Flynn Cameron scored 11 with five assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. UC Irvine visits UC Santa Barbara and UC Riverside hosts Long Beach State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 