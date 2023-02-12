Clear
Stone scores 36, Cal Baptist beats West Coast Baptist 132-46

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Juhlawnei Stone’s 36 points led Cal Baptist over West Coast Baptist 132-46 on Saturday.

Stone also had six rebounds and three blocks for the Lancers (14-12, 5-7 Western Athletic Conference). Scotty Washington scored 17 points, going 6 of 13 (4 for 10 from distance). Tre Armstrong was 5-of-8 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding 13 rebounds.

Lucas Hernandez led the (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. West Coast Baptist also got 11 points and six rebounds from Braxton Bosher. Nathaniel King also put up eight points.

NEXT UP

Cal Baptist hosts Seattle U in its next matchup on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

