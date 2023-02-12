Johnson scores 34, No. 15 Saint Mary’s beats Portland 81-64

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Logan Johnson had 34 points, six rebounds and six assists as No. 15 Saint Mary’s handled Portland 81-64 on the road Saturday.

Alex Ducas added 18 points and six rebounds for the Gaels (22-5, 11-1 West Coast Conference) and Aidan Mahaney contributed 10 points and five assists.

Kristian Sjolund led the Pilots (13-15, 5-8) with 12 points, and Juan Gorosito and Tyler Robinson each added 10 points.

The Gaels took a 39-38 lead into halftime after a back-and-forth first half. They began the second half on a 16-0 run to blow the game open and never trailed again.

Saint Mary’s was fueled in its run by hot 3-point shooting, going 15 of 32 (46.9%) from beyond the arc and outrebounded Portland 41-22.

UP NEXT:

Saint Mary’s: Visits San Diego on Thursday.

Portland: Hosts Santa Clara on Saturday.

By SEAN HIGHKIN

Associated Press