Nevada wins 20th game, knocks off Fresno State 77-66

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Will Baker and Kenan Blackshear each scored 19 points and Nevada earned its 20th win of the season by beating Fresno State, 77-66 on Friday night.

The Wolf Pack are a half-game back of San Diego State in the Mountain West Conference.

Nevada (20-6, 10-3) shot 54.5% from the field, knocking down 24 of 44 shots, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range. and was 23 of 26 from the free throw line. Blackshear was 8 of 13 shooting and had seven assists. Darrion Williams had 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Jarod Lucas added 13 points.

Isaiah Hill scored 20 points and Jemarl Baker had 17 to lead Fresno State (9-15, 5-8). Donovan Yap finished with 11 points and Eduardo Andre added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Nevada has a week off before it plays host to Utah State February 18. Fresno State plays host to No. 25 San Diego State Wednesday.

