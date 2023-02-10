Clear
Henson leads CS Bakersfield over CS Northridge 73-58

By AP News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Travis Henson had 20 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 73-58 victory over CSU Northridge on Thursday night.

Henson shot 8 for 13, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Roadrunners (9-15, 5-8 Big West Conference). Antavion Collum scored 17 points and added eight rebounds. Marvin McGhee recorded 13 points and was 4 of 4 shooting (3 for 3 from distance).

De’Sean Allen-Eikens finished with 14 points, four assists and two blocks for the Matadors (5-19, 2-11). Ethan Igbanugo scored 10.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. CS Bakersfield hosts Long Beach State, while CS Northridge hosts Cal Poly.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

