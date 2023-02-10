Clear
Davis helps UC Irvine hand Cal Poly 12th straight loss 55-54

By AP News

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — DJ Davis scored 16 points to help UC Irvine hold off Cal Poly 55-54 on Thursday night.

Davis also grabbed five rebounds for the Anteaters (16-8, 9-3 Big West Conference). Dawson Baker scored 12 points. Bent Leuchten pitched in with nine points and eight rebounds.

Chance Hunter finished with 13 points and six rebounds to pace the Mustangs (7-18, 1-12), who have lost 12 straight. Brantly Stevenson added 12 points and eight rebounds. Kobe Sanders finished with eight points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. UC Irvine hosts UC Riverside while Cal Poly visits Cal State Northridge.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

